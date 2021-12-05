Luke Fickell Reportedly Spoke With 1 Notable NFL Team

Luke Fickell is arguably the hottest head coaching candidate in college football, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be taking any of the big job vacancies this year.

The Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and USC head coaching vacancies have all been filled. The Oklahoma opening is reportedly on the verge of being filled.

However, that doesn’t mean Fickell won’t be mentioned for a potential new job this offseason. That new job just might not be in college football…

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Fickell “quietly” spoke with the Detroit Lions last offseason. Fickell could reportedly be in the mix for an NFL job this offseason, too.

“Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell quietly spoke with the Lions about their head coaching job last year, sources say, and the expectation is he’ll be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle … if he’s interested,” he reports.

Fickell, who played collegiately at Ohio State, has led Cincinnati to an undefeated season and likely College Football Playoff berth.

It will be very interesting to see if he chooses to remain at Cincinnati this offseason.