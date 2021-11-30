Luke Fickell Was Asked About The Notre Dame Job

Since Brian Kelly left the Irish for LSU, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has been one of the name’s circulating Notre Dame’s job opening.

On Tuesday, Fickell was asked about it.

Luke Fickell was asked to address the Notre Dame job opening: “I don’t know what there is to address? There is nothing. That’s the crazy thing. It’s all whatever is being said out there. There is no speculation… All I care about is the guys that sit in this room.” #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/Q17drHrG3X — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) November 30, 2021

“I don’t know what there is to address,” the Bearcats coach responded. “I don’t talk to a whole lot of people. There is nothing. That’s the crazy thing. It’s all whatever is being said out there and different things. There is no speculation.”

“Is the [Notre Dame] job open?” Fickell asked. “I guess it is. I wouldn’t know if somebody didn’t tell me. Most importantly, all I care about is the guys that sit in this room.”

While Fickell has the pedigree, it appears to be a longshot for the 48-year-old coach to land in South Bend right now. Cincinnati is less than a week out from possibly securing a College Football Playoff spot.

If Brian Kelly goes to LSU, who goes to Notre Dame? Has been Urban Meyers’s dream job. A natural fit for Luke Fickell. And for Matt Campbell. Lot of options. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 30, 2021

In five seasons with the Bearcats, Fickell is 47-14. The Columbus native served as an assistant with Ohio State from 2002-2016. Since then, he’s been building Cincinnati’s roster with his strong recruiting ties.

It’s worth noting. If Fickell were to make the jump to Notre Dame, they open the season against the Buckeyes.