The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Luke Fickell Was Asked About The Notre Dame Job

A closeup of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell.CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on following the game against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since Brian Kelly left the Irish for LSU, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has been one of the name’s circulating Notre Dame’s job opening.

On Tuesday, Fickell was asked about it.

“I don’t know what there is to address,” the Bearcats coach responded. “I don’t talk to a whole lot of people.  There is nothing. That’s the crazy thing. It’s all whatever is being said out there and different things. There is no speculation.”

“Is the [Notre Dame] job open?” Fickell asked. “I guess it is. I wouldn’t know if somebody didn’t tell me. Most importantly, all I care about is the guys that sit in this room.”

While Fickell has the pedigree, it appears to be a longshot for the 48-year-old coach to land in South Bend right now. Cincinnati is less than a week out from possibly securing a College Football Playoff spot.

In five seasons with the Bearcats, Fickell is 47-14. The Columbus native served as an assistant with Ohio State from 2002-2016. Since then, he’s been building Cincinnati’s roster with his strong recruiting ties.

It’s worth noting. If Fickell were to make the jump to Notre Dame, they open the season against the Buckeyes.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.