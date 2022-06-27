Luke Kuechly Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

After an incredible career as the quarterback of the Panthers defense, former all-decade linebacker Luke Kuechly will return to Carolina in a different capacity this fall.

According to Panthers.com, Kuechly will join the team's radio broadcast for seven games in the 2022 season.

Speaking on his new job, the seven-time Pro Bowler said:

I just love the Panthers; I love being around it. I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.

The NFL world reacted to the Kuechly news Monday.

"There’s no reason the beginning of this tweet should’ve been worded like that," a disappointed fan replied.

"Good for Kuechly…" said James Rapien. "A Cincy-native and St. X grad."

"Luke Kuechly is great for football!" said Cody Roark. "The game definitely misses him on field."

"I almost [passed] out," said a frightened Saints fan.

Kuechly said he looks forward to seeing the game from a different angle. The five-time first-team All-Pro should be a welcome addition to the Panthers broadcast.