Luke Kuechly Reveals Why He Stepped Down From Panthers Job

Luke Kuechly is one of the greatest Carolina Panthers of all time.

The superstar linebacker made his mark as a player through eight stellar years with the franchise — and his Panthers legacy continues to live on in his post-playing days.

As a beloved and respected figure around the organization, it came as no surprise when the team hired Kuechly to a pro scout position before the start of last season.

But, his tenure as part of the Carolina front office was short lived. After just one season in his scouting role, Kuechly resigned back in April.

Indicative of the linebacker’s personality, his resignation was handled in a low-key, under-the-radar fashion. First reports of the news didn’t come out until weeks later when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the information on Twitter in early May.

Kuechly made his first public statements on the matter Thursday.

According to Panthers insider Joe Person, the player-turned-scout sited a desire to hunt, fish and relax as his reasons for resigning.

“A lot of that happens in the fall. It’s hard to do both,” Kuechly said

After eight years, 118 games, 1,092 tackles, seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections in a Panthers uniform, Kuechly retired from the game in 2019. His football playing days were ultimately ended by a series of injury issues, most notably the third concussion of his career midway through his final season.

While Kuechly reiterated the fact that his playing days are over, he didn’t rule out a potential return as a coach/executive.

“I’m done playing football,” he said. “I’m just going to take my time and see what pops up.”