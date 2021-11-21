Breaking: NBA Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Sacramento Kings have made an official decision on head coach Luke Walton.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have fired their head coach following a rough start to the 2021-22 season.

Walton, 41, has been the Kings head coach since 2019. The former Los Angeles Lakers head coach led the Kings to a 6-11 start this season.

“The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference,” Wojnarowski reported.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings have a plan in mind for interim head coach.

“Kings associate head coach Alvin Gentry – a five-time head coach in the NBA – is expected get strong consideration to serve as interim head coach. Walton was 68-93 in two-plus seasons as Kings coach,” he reports.

The Kings are scheduled to play the first game of the post-Luke Walton era on Monday, taking on the 76ers.