Breaking: NBA Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

A general view of the Sacramento Kings arena.SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 19: A general view of the Sacramento Kings playing against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena on December 19, 2012 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings have made an official decision on head coach Luke Walton.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have fired their head coach following a rough start to the 2021-22 season.

Walton, 41, has been the Kings head coach since 2019. The former Los Angeles Lakers head coach led the Kings to a 6-11 start this season.

“The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference,” Wojnarowski reported.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings have a plan in mind for interim head coach.

“Kings associate head coach Alvin Gentry – a five-time head coach in the NBA – is expected get strong consideration to serve as interim head coach. Walton was 68-93 in two-plus seasons as Kings coach,” he reports.

The Kings are scheduled to play the first game of the post-Luke Walton era on Monday, taking on the 76ers.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.