Luke Walton Lands New Coaching Job: NBA World Reacts

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: Head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It wasn't long ago that Luke Walton was one of the most sought after young coaches in the NBA.

In 2015, Walton helped guide the Golden State Warriors to a 39-4 record as in interim coach while Steve Kerr recovered from offseason back surgery, including a 24-0 start.

He wouldn't find the same success leading the Lakers young core pre-LeBron, or in Sacramento. But now, the former player and son of NBA great Bill Walton finds himself back on his feet with a team he once played for.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, ... Walton joins JB Bickerstaff's coaching staff after spending five-plus years as head coach of the Lakers and Kings. Walton spent his final two seasons as a player with Cleveland a decade ago."

The NBA world reacted to Walton's hiring, Tuesday.

"A bit surprised Walton isn't returning to Golden State, but Cleveland makes a lot of sense," said Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento.

"Great hire," one user replied.

"Gather round kids, let me tell you about Masked Luke Walton."

"Proof that once u get into that fraternity it doesn’t matter if ur actually good at it or not," commented another.

"Luke Walton is coming back to Cleveland," tweeted FOX 8's P.J. Ziegler.

"Luke Walton is headed to Cleveland. Thought he might go back to Golden State to replace Mike Brown," said Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Luke Walton has a career .408 head coaching record across 407 games (not including his interim stint).