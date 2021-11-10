MAC Announces Official Decision On Conference Expansion

After careful consideration, the Mid-American Conference has come to a decision regarding expansion.

On Wednesday, MAC officials announced that the conference will not expand.

“Following analysis and evaluation by the membership, it has been determined our best interests are served in the Conference remaining at 12 full member institutions,” said MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher.

The MAC just announced that it will not pursue expansion. pic.twitter.com/hTBhix4eac — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 10, 2021

“While a number of institutions have expressed interest, we never requested any institution to apply for membership nor did we have a formal vote concerning institutions.”

Steinbrecher continued, “Our focus will continue to be building upon the strengths of our Conference – providing a student-centered academic and athletics experience, celebrating long-standing relationships and rivalries, and maintaining our tight geographic proximity to one another.”

The commissioner also attempted to quell questions surrounding reports that expansion talks were heating up last week.

Adding, “Today’s announcement is intended to end the speculation that has been occurring.”

With Middle Tennessee remaining in Conference USA, MAC officially announces it will not pursue expansion at this time — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2021

MAC presidents met recently to discuss the possibility of adding Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky from Conference-USA.

The addition of the two schools would’ve given the MAC 14 football-playing schools for the first time since 2005.

Conference realignment has shaken up the college landscape over the past decade.

Blue blood Big-12 powers Oklahoma and Texas are defecting to the SEC within the next five years.