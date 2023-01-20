Mac Jones' 1-Word Message On Instagram Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Mac Jones has completed his second season at the NFL level.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram with a post to commemorate Year 2.

"If —," he wrote as the caption.

The post includes photos of Jones with his teammates, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Take a look at the post here:

After earning Pro-Bowl honors in his rookie season, Jones' production took somewhat of a dive in 2022. His early-season struggles combined with a high-ankle sprain saw him lose playing time to rookie QB Bailey Zappe from Week's 4-7.

The former No. 15 overall pick finished his second season with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.2 completion percentage.

Jones and the Patriots were on the verge of postseason contention before a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills knocked them out of the picture.

Perhaps Jones can return to his Pro-Bowl form during his third NFL season in 2023.