Mac Jones Avoids Serious Injury: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots got a strong update on Monday regarding starting quarterback Mac Jones.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones is suffering from back spasms. X-rays were negative on his back and there's a chance he could play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones left the game this past Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the second half with that injury. He finished the contest with 213 yards through the air, one touchdown, and one interception as the Patriots lost, 20-7.

Fans are excited about this update on the Patriots' second-year quarterback.

"Considering the circumstances, that's great news. I bet Mac plays this week. But it might impact his performance and how comfortable he is taking a hit to deliver a throw. It could also have a role in play calling as the Patriots try to protect him," one fan tweeted.

If Jones isn't ready to go by this Sunday, Brian Hoyer would likely start in his place.