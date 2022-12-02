Mac Jones Explains Viral Sideline Outburst Directed At Patriots Coaching Staff

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went viral on social media for a sideline outburst directed at the New England coaching staff.

The second-year QB appeared to yell: "Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F--k!"

After the game, Jones explained this outburst.

He said he let his emotions get the better of him and his words weren't directed at anyone in particular. The 24-year-old quarterback wanted to put together some chunk plays while playing from behind in the 24-10 loss.

"Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me," he said, per ESPN. "What I said was about throwing it deeper within the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it's the short game that we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That's emotional. That's football. I'm passionate about this game. "Obviously, you don't want to let your emotions get the best of you. I think that's pretty much it. It wasn't directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out. We kind of needed a spark."

Despite this outburst, Jones feels he's on the same page with primary play caller Matt Patricia.

"It was just [saying], 'Let's go for it, let's be aggressive, let's take those shots. Just go down fighting,'" Jones said. "Matty P was on the same page. We kind of did it there at the end and moved it a little bit more."

Jones finished the game with 195 yards and one touchdown on 22/36 passing. The Patriots are now 6-6 on the season.