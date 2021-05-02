Mac Jones’ Girlfriend, Sophie, Reacts To Patriots Draft

Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, have arrived in New England.

The Patriots selected the now-former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones was pick No. 15 on Thursday evening.

“This is what I wanted all along, and I can’t wait to play for really the greatest franchise in NFL history. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to it,” Jones said following the selection.

Jones joins a Patriots quarterback room that already includes Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham – two former Auburn QBs. The former Alabama star had a message for Newton following the first round on Thursday night.

“It’s his show. I’m just there to support him and help out the team any way I can,” Jones said of Newton.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, appears to be excited about the draft pick. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following Thursday night’s first round.

“Looking at the newest New England Patriot,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Jones likely won’t be the starter in New England right away, though Bill Belichick is all about competition.

It will be interesting to see when Jones takes over in New England.