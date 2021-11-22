Mac Jones Has A Controversial Thanksgiving Food Opinion

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, players and coaches around the sport are getting asked about their favorite and least favorite food options.

That continued on Monday when Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones went onto the Merloni & Fauria show to give his opinion on pie.

It’s safe to say that he’s not a fan of any flavor.

“I don’t like apple pie, I don’t like any of the pies,” Jones said.

Despite having a fantastic rookie season, that’s not going to win more people over to his side, especially when lots of people around the country love pie.

That said, he did agree with head coach Bill Belichick that mashed potatoes are the one side you can’t go without.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones says he is not a Pie guy, goes for anything chocolate and the side he can't do without — like his HC Bill Belichick — is mashed potatoes and gravy "I don't like any of the pies" pic.twitter.com/L7f101IoIZ — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) November 22, 2021

Jones has helped the Patriots to five straight wins as they’re all alone atop the AFC East.

A lot of pundits didn’t give them much of a chance this season due to how good the Bills were last year but it hasn’t stopped them from being 7-4 through 11 games.

Jones finished with 207 yards and one touchdown pass in Thursday’s 25-0 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons. The victory got the Patriots to 7-4 as it welcomes the Tennessee Titans to Foxborough this Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.