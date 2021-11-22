The Spun

Mac Jones Has A Controversial Thanksgiving Food Opinion

Mac Jones standing over his offensive line before snapping the ball.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, players and coaches around the sport are getting asked about their favorite and least favorite food options.

That continued on Monday when Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones went onto the Merloni & Fauria show to give his opinion on pie.

It’s safe to say that he’s not a fan of any flavor.

“I don’t like apple pie, I don’t like any of the pies,” Jones said.

Despite having a fantastic rookie season, that’s not going to win more people over to his side, especially when lots of people around the country love pie.

That said, he did agree with head coach Bill Belichick that mashed potatoes are the one side you can’t go without.

Jones has helped the Patriots to five straight wins as they’re all alone atop the AFC East.

A lot of pundits didn’t give them much of a chance this season due to how good the Bills were last year but it hasn’t stopped them from being 7-4 through 11 games.

Jones finished with 207 yards and one touchdown pass in Thursday’s 25-0 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons. The victory got the Patriots to 7-4 as it welcomes the Tennessee Titans to Foxborough this Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.

