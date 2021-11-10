The Spun

Mac Jones Has Blunt Response When Asked About Apologizing To Brian Burns

If Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers is expecting an apology from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, he may not want to hold his breathe.

When the rookie QB was asked if he plans on apologizing to Burns after a questionable play left the Panthers defender with an ankle injury, Jones kept his answer brief.

“I already addressed that situation.”

Per Patriots reporter Phil Perry, the first-year signal-caller is “looking forward to playing the next game.”

Jones gave his side of the story earlier in the week on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

“After I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t really know exactly what was going on,” Jones explained. “I thought [Burns] had the ball and it was my job to try and make the tackle. That was pretty much it.”

The QB continued, “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play.”

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick is on record saying Jones’ attempt was a dirty play.

Burns’ twisting to break free landed the young defensive end in the blue medical tent.

Upon review, many fans and media members believe a penalty should’ve been called on Jones or that the NFL should’ve handed down punishment.

“You HAVE to fine Mac Jones for this at the minimum,” one fan tweeted.

The Panthers pass rusher says while an apology from the rookie would be nice he “doesn’t expect it to happen.”

Burns finished off Wednesday’s press conference wishing his fellow D-end brothers, “happy hunting.”

