Mac Jones Has 'Dog' In Him: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones may come across as a pretty lowkey, ho-hum demeanor, but there's a ruthless competitor that belies that persona says teammate Jonnu Smith.

Appearing on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Monday, New England's tight end explained how the young QB can flip the switch.

Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on. Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he’s a different character. He’s just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he’s a whole different character. Some guys don’t know how to cut that on and cut that off when it’s time to do it. He’s so young. He’s poised. He’s got a little swagger to him, man. I’m glad he’s throwing us passes. That’s my guy.

The NFL world reacted to Smith's "dog" comments on social media.

"It’s time to replace traditional metrics with dog levels," said ESPN's Mina Kimes. "Mac’s QBarf."

"My QB1," cried a Pats fan.

"We might be reaching the saturation point of Dog posting," tweeted another user. "Gonna start offloading shares in favor of Him posting."

"Jonnu Smith is very close to the top of the list of guys whose 'Dog in Him' assessments I would trust with my life," another replied.

"The dog in Mac Jones," commented a member of Bills Mafia.

We'll see where that "dog" can lead Jones and the Patriots this fall.