Mac Jones Has Lost Some Weight: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Mac Jones wasn't selected in the first round out of Alabama because of his body type. But, one Patriots receiver says the young quarterback has transformed his physique a bit heading into year two.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, "Kendrick Bourne is impressed with Mac Jones’ offseason dedication to conditioning then laughed, 'His stomach is gone.'”

The NFL world reacted to Bourne's comments on the man they call "Mac and Cheese."

"I normally discount offseason 'best shape of his life' stuff but 'no longer fat' is probably an attainable goal," tweeted Pro Football Focus' Kevin Cole.

"This is funny but also the stuff surrounding [Jones’] physique in his draft process got so weird," said one user.

"Skinny Mac!!!!"

"That’s our guy," another commented.

"Dad Bod Nation has lost a real one," cried another user.

Hopefully a more trim Mac Jones can continue to build off of his Pro Bowl rookie season.