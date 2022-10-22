Mac Jones Has Telling Update After Ankle Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mac Jones has seen a quarterback controversy start to ensue since going down with an ankle injury against Baltimore.

But at Saturday's press conference, the second-year QB did his best to try to minimize the situation as much as possible while also saying that his high ankle sprain feels "pretty good" now.

“Obviously, I want to be out there to help the team win,” Jones told reporters. “And that’s what I’m gonna do.”

“I think [the ankle] feels pretty good,” he continued.

“Just trying to work through all the stuff, you know, being able to play in an NFL football game. Want to be able to go out there and help the team and, you know, once I’m there, I’m there. I’m finitely making progress. And we’ve done a job with the treatment.”

Jones didn't stick around too long before dipping out for treatment. And it's still an unknown when he'll return to the field, especially with how fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe is playing right now.