Mac Jones Has Honest Reaction To Poor Performance vs. Colts

The Mac Jones hype train took a significant hit in Week 15.

After stringing together seven straight wins behind some solid play, the rookie QB and his Patriots squad fell to the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend. In the 27-17 loss, he threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

This was Jones’ first game with multiple interceptions since the third game of his NFL career earlier this year.

Ahead of this weekend’s marquee matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Pats’ No. 15 draft pick addressed how he’ll move on after this rough performance.

“I think every experience is a learning experience,” Mac Jones said in a Wednesday press conference, per NBC’s ProFootballTalk. “Everyone’s different. Everyone comes from different places, but whether you win or you lose, you can still learn. In college, you lose games and you have to learn from it. In the NFL, obviously, it’s hard to win, so you have to learn from the errors you make personally, which are the most important because that’s how it affects the team. I’m always very hard on myself because if I don’t play great, then it affects the people around me. Those guys are playing really well and I can play a lot better. It just goes back to me.”

Back in Week 13, Jones attempted just three passes in a 14-10 win over the Bills. This week, he’ll likely be asked to do more than just hand the ball off.

In a battle for the No. 1 spot in the AFC East, Jones and the Pats will kickoff against Buffalo on Sunday.