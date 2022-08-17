Mac Jones Makes His Opinion On Coaching Staff Very Clear

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will have a bit of a new offensive scheme for this season.

For the first time in over a decade, Josh McDaniels won't be the team's offensive coordinator. He left to be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach earlier this year.

Head coach Bill Belichick opted to not fill McDaniels' role with a true replacement. Instead, he entrusted Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to put the scheme together and to share the play-calling duties.

So far, second-year quarterback Mac Jones likes what he's seeing.

“I think the coaches have done a good job just kind of listening to us,” Jones said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “If we don’t like something, it’s something that they’re going to listen to and tell us why we should do one thing or another. At the end of the day, they have a lot of experience and they know exactly how to attack a defense. And that’s something that we’ve kind of bought into. There’s a lot of knowledge and a lot of it is just making sure we’re all on the same page.”

The Patriots will be hoping that this new look offense leads to even more success for Jones this season.

He finished his rookie year with 3,801 yards through the air, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.