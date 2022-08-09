Mac Jones Makes Opinion On New Offense Extremely Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, reports of concerns with the New England Patriots offense and Mac Jones' performance have been growing louder.

With longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gone, the Patriots appear to be struggling with their offensive identity. However, Mac Jones doesn't appear to be too concerned.

Following practice on Tuesday, the second-year quarterback was asked whether the new offense still has a high buy-in factor among Patriots players.

“Yeah,” he said. “I think, right now, there’s nothing to focus on besides watching the tape and figuring out what we can do better. You can always assume things.

Here's more of what he said, via NESN:

But you know, I’ve been in different offenses, and a lot of guys on our team have, and we feel confident about it. And that just has to come with reps, and in-game reps, too. We gotta see it on tape and see how it looks. The buy-in has to be the buy-in — you have to trust it. At the end of the day, we’re gonna figure it out and make this thing work. We have good coaches that are laying the path for us. And we just have to see it how they see it, and come together and dominate together.”

Jones and the Patriots still have a few more weeks to get everything together.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him play a significant amount of preseason snaps to ensure the offense is ready to roll come Week 1.