Mac Jones Named A Captain: NFL World Reacts

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones has been named a New England Patriots captain for the 2022 season.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft is hoping to be "an even better leader" in Year 2.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Captain Mac...nice ring to it," one fan wrote.

"Captain Jones reporting for duty," another said.

"This was expected, but still impressive for a second year player," another added.

Jones is coming off a solid rookie season as a full-time starter for the Patriots. Through 17 regular-season games, he logged 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 67.6 completion percentage.

"I think it's really cool," Jones said of being named a captain. "I think I have a lot of work to do. I want to be an even better leader. I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization and we've just got to build. I'm going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here and continue to do that. Hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me, whether that be issues and things they want to get fixed, or things that they're struggling with. I'll be happy to help anybody on our team."

Jones and the Patriots will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.