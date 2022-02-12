Mac Jones Reacts To Losing Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels

Losing an offensive coordinator in high school or even at some colleges would be a devestating setback for quarterbacks, but not at the NFL level.

Frequent coaching turnover is simply apart of the game. Mac Jones experienced it when he was at Alabama. In fact, he had three offensive coordinators in Tuscaloosa.

Jones will be working with another new offensive coordinator this offseason and in the 2022 season. Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ former offensive coordinator, left New England to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones isn’t worried about the coaching turnover.

“It’s not my first rodeo with dealing with a new coordinator,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “At Alabama. I think back to all the different guys I’ve worked with and I have a lot of experience with learning a new — we’re gonna keep the same system but, you know, new terminology here and there. I know coach [Bill] Belichick will have a plan, and I’m looking forward to working just getting better as a player regardless of who’s out there with us.”

With that being said, Mac Jones doesn’t care who his offensive coordinator is.

The second-year quarterback trusts in Bill Belichick to make the right hire.

“I have no preferences honestly. I mean, like I said, I just leave it up to coach,” Jones added. “He does a good job picking the right people. He’s done that for however many years that he’s been a head coach, and that’s why I’m really happy to be with him because he always has a plan.”

There will be high expectations in New England next year as Jones is set to enter his second NFL season.