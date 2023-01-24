Mac Jones Reacts To The Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

With the hiring of Bill O'Brien, the New England Patriots have an actual offensive play-caller who just so happens to have Alabama ties. And according to MassLive.com's Mark Daniels, the move is music to Mac Jones' ears.

Per the New England writer, the soon-to-be third-year QB is "very excited" to have O'Brien on-board and "is looking forward to working with [him]."

Adding that since the Crimson Tide and Patriots have similar offensive philosophies, it shouldn't take long for the two to build a rapport.

A source with Daniels also said it'll be "nice [for Jones] to start a new working relationship with someone that [he's] already had the opportunity to work with." Pointing to the pairs brief overlap during the 2021 pre-draft process when Jones offered to help O'Brien learn Bama's offense.

"I think the most challenging thing for me was, when I came in here, learning this offense," O'Brien said at the time. "And I had a lot of people help me, people that were here before, guys on the coaching staff ... Mac Jones, when he was working out for the draft, helped me a little bit, which was great."

It's hard to imagine a better fit at this point to get Jones' career back on track. The work will begin immediately.