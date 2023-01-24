Mac Jones Reacts To The Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
With the hiring of Bill O'Brien, the New England Patriots have an actual offensive play-caller who just so happens to have Alabama ties. And according to MassLive.com's Mark Daniels, the move is music to Mac Jones' ears.
Per the New England writer, the soon-to-be third-year QB is "very excited" to have O'Brien on-board and "is looking forward to working with [him]."
Adding that since the Crimson Tide and Patriots have similar offensive philosophies, it shouldn't take long for the two to build a rapport.
A source with Daniels also said it'll be "nice [for Jones] to start a new working relationship with someone that [he's] already had the opportunity to work with." Pointing to the pairs brief overlap during the 2021 pre-draft process when Jones offered to help O'Brien learn Bama's offense.
"I think the most challenging thing for me was, when I came in here, learning this offense," O'Brien said at the time. "And I had a lot of people help me, people that were here before, guys on the coaching staff ... Mac Jones, when he was working out for the draft, helped me a little bit, which was great."
It's hard to imagine a better fit at this point to get Jones' career back on track. The work will begin immediately.