Mac Jones Revealed Notable Fact About His Childhood

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is off to an amazing start in his NFL career. But well before he took the field as a professional football player, the Patriots’ quarterback was on a different career path.

Jones was apparently a child model/actor in his youth, as revealed during a recent interview with WEEI 93.7’s Merloni & Fauria.

“I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun,” Jones said. “… There are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I think a lot of people know.”

NFL insider Dov Kleiman unearthed some fantastic photos of said modeling days.

More from child model, Mac Jones. He went to a "modelling" camp when he was young. pic.twitter.com/XjsoWutTo3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2021

From these goofy childhood photos, Jones has evolved into one of the NFL’s top emerging talents. Through 10 games this season, the 15th overall pick has separated himself as the best rookie quarterback from a stacked 2021 class.

This past weekend, Jones led the Patriots to a 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns behind 198 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 19/23 passing. With this victory, New England is now 6-4 on the season with Jones at the helm.

Fitting beautifully into Bill Belichick’s system, Jones has logged 2,333 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions on an extremely-efficient 69.0 completion percentage.

Currently on a four-game win streak, the Patriots will look to tack on another victory with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.