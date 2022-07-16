Mac Jones Reveals His Late-Night Dessert Choice

Ahead of his second NFL season with the New England Patriots, Mac Jones is in "the best shape of his life."

While the former 15th overall pick is on the path to a more healthy lifestyle, he still indulges in some treats here and there.

On Friday, Jones handed out free samples of his new limited edition ice cream flavor, "Mac Attack," in Charlestown, Massachusetts' Hood Park.

"I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I wanted to improve," Jones told Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling comfortable and feeling healthier and better. But at the end of the day, you're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined as best as you can. Hood ice cream is one way to do it, so that's what I do for my late-night dessert."

Jones posted a solid rookie season in 2021, but the former Alabama standout is looking for more in Year 2.

He hopes his new diet and physique can help him reach new heights this coming season.

"It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person. That was my goal this offseason," Jones added. "I feel better, I feel confident, and that's what's important. I'm just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit. That's kind of what it's all about, and the offseason's a great time to sit back and relax a little bit but also try and make strides in where you want to make strides, so I feel like I've done that."