Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

After a lot of confounding reports over New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' health following a leg injury suffered against the Baltimore Ravens this past week, a decision has been made.

Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Longtime backup Brian Hoyer will take his place, getting his first NFL start since 2020.

There was a lot of confusion about Jones' availability prior to today due in large part to the team's stubbornness to even announce the extent of his injury. Head coach Bill Belichick said he was "day-to-day" and little more.

NFL fans don't seem too surprised by the news though. After seeing how much pain he was in this past Sunday and the recent injury debacle with the rival Miami Dolphins, the Patriots fanbase is glad to see the team giving him some rest rather than force him back:

Mac Jones started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and only missed a handful of snaps. He hasn't missed any snaps this season either but is now going to miss the first game of his young NFL career.

Jones has already been off to a rough start this season as he appears to have hit a sophomore slump. In just three games he has a league-leading five interceptions.

His touchdown rate is half of what it was last year while his interception rate is currently more than double of last season.

Maybe an extra game of rest will give Mac Jones a chance to correct some of the issues he's currently having right now on top of everything else.