Mac Jones Ran A Special Play For Bill Belichick Today

On Tuesday afternoon, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels made the trip down to Tuscaloosa to watch prospective first-round quarterback Mac Jones in his pro day.

With plenty of speculation swirling about his potential No. 15 overall selection to the Patriots, Jones was well aware of the legendary coach’s presence in the building.

The national championship-winning QB even drew up a special play to honor Belichick’s football roots.

Running a triple-option play with fellow projected first rounder Najee Harris, Jones caught the ball in the end zone to cap off the day.

“Navy runs that play a lot – a midline run play,” Jone said after the Alabama pro day, per Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels. “Obviously I know Belichick loves Navy, so I showed him that. It’s all fun and games.”

Mac Jones caught a ball at the end of his Pro Day. Said it was a tribute to his HS coach. Also wanted to show Belichick the play call… "Navy runs that play a lot – a midline run play… Obviously I know Belichick loves Navy, so I showed him that. It's all fun and games." — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 30, 2021

Before Belichick became an all-time great head coach in New England, his football life started in Annapolis, Maryland. When Bill was just 4 years old, his father, Steve, began his incredible 33-year coaching/scouting run for the Naval Academy football program.

While his father passed away in 2005, the Belichick connection to Navy football still runs deep.

This play by Jones was a nice touch on an otherwise disappointing performance. Missing multiple throws on the day, the highly-touted quarterback didn’t exactly wow the NFL scouts in the building.

Video of Belichick seemingly reacting to an arrant throw from Jones has gone viral on Twitter.

Mac Jones had an overthrow on a deep ball… and the cameras turned to Bill Belichick shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/mnQIImFLBD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots re-signed 2020 starting quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year extension. Even so, the historic franchise is expected to look for some QB competition in this year’s draft.

Is Jones the answer to the Pats’ current QB1 struggles?