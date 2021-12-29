Mac Jones Sums Up His Thoughts On Trevor Lawrence

During a Wednesday press conference, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones took some time to speak about fellow rookie Trevor Lawrence. ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared some of Jones’ thoughts about the No. 1 overall pick on Twitter.

“I’ve known Trevor [Lawrence] going back to high school, some camps, stuff like that,” Jones explained. “He is a great quarterback, he is a great person. I know he is a great leader. We’re both rookies and we’re learning along the way together. It is fun to watch the crossover tape…”

The two first-rounders meet up in Foxborough on Sunday. To this point, Jones has enjoyed more pro success. Thanks in part to better structure, coaching and a more talented roster.

It hasn’t been the rookie season that most imagined for Trevor Lawrence when the Jaguars selected him first overall. Through 15 games, the former Clemson Tiger is completing just 59 percent of his passes. Throwing for 3,225 yards and nine touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Belichick on Trevor Lawrence: “Big kid, big arm and can make all the throws. He’s pretty fast, runs well..He does a good job spreading the ball around. Looks like a really good prospect.” #Patriots — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile in New England, Jones has played the role of point guard in Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels’ offense. The 23-year-old isn’t asked to do too much for the run-reliant Patriots. But has been highly efficient when its time for the passing attack.

By comparison, Mac Jones is completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,313 yards and 18 TD’s to 12 picks.

Both rookies have certainly had their share of growing pains. But such is life in the NFL.