Mac Jones is traveling with the New England Patriots to Cleveland for tomorrow's Week 6 matchup against the Browns.

Jones was listed on the final injury report as questionable and is not expected to play — but this news leaves the door open for a possible return.

If Jones does end up taking the field, it will no doubt be a game-time decision.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"If it were me, I would not start Mac unless he’s 100 percent. However, wouldn’t be terrible to have him as a backup in case Zappe gets injured or has a bad game," one fan wrote.

"Oh geez! Mixed feelings. I want Mac back but I want him 100%. Especially since Zappe is playing well," another added.

"I doubt he plays, but Bill B will keep everyone guessing until 90 minutes before the game," another said.

Jones has missed two games since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. After veteran backup Brian Hoyer landed on the IR with a concussion in Week 4, late-round rookie Bailey Zappe made his first career start in Week 5 — leading the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

Zappe is expected to make yet another start in tomorrow's contest against the Browns.

Given Jones' progress this week, it appears the second-year quarterback could be primed for a return in Week 7.