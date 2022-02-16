Mac Jones Was Asked About Patriots’ Need At WR

Through the 2021 season, No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones got off to an excellent start in his NFL career. With a 10-7 record as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, the first-time Pro Bowler separated himself as the top rookie quarterback in the league.

Jones accomplished all of this despite throwing to one of the worst receiving corps in the league. The team’s starting receiver unit — Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor — each have never logged a 1,000+ yards season or a Pro-Bowl selection. Meyers, the Pats’ leading receiver and third-year pro, notched his first career touchdown more than halfway through the 2021 season.

With this in mind, many fans and analysts feel New England should be gunning for some wide receiver talent this offseason. But Jones downplayed the need for an elite playmaker during a recent interview with Phil Perry on The Next Pats Podcast.

“I think we made a lot of progress this year with the guys we had and I trust all those guys,” Jones said. “Just being young, they all had my back in the receiver, tight end and running back room. We have a lot of room to grow in my opinion. I’ll leave that up to the front office and all that…

“I’m happy with the guys we have.”

While Jones is happy with the talent available during his rookie season, he didn’t shut the door on any potential incoming talent.

“We want to have anybody that can help us win,” Jones added, per NBC Sports Boston. “The guys in our room did that really well this year and we’re going to do it even better.”

The Patriots could draft a wide receiver with their No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.