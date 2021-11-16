The Spun

Mac Jones Won’t Reveal “Top Secret” For The Patriots

Mac Jones standing over his offensive line before snapping the ball.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is fitting right in with the “Patriot Way.”

On Tuesday, Jones was asked about if he has the freedom to change calls at the line.

The Pats QB likely made Bill Belichick proud with his answer.

“That’s top secret,” Jones replied.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback looks comfortable in his new home in New England.

Even after a controversial play on Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, the first-year QB stood at the podium and kept it brief. Telling reporters, “I already addressed that.”

Mac Jones is fresh off the performance of his young career on Sunday. The Patriots moved to 6-4 after a 45-7 massacre of the Cleveland Browns.

Jones’ performance played a huge role in the blowout win. He finished a highly efficient 19-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow rookie Rhamondre Stevenson helped out his QB by controlling the game on the ground with 100 yards and two TD’s on 20 carries.

New England couldn’t be happier with what they’ve gotten out of Mac Jones this season.

While his numbers don’t necessarily jump out at you, the rookie QB is playing point guard well and keeping the offense on track.

Jones’ next test is against an Atlanta Falcons team that just got rolled by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

