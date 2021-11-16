Mac Jones Won’t Reveal “Top Secret” For The Patriots

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is fitting right in with the “Patriot Way.”

On Tuesday, Jones was asked about if he has the freedom to change calls at the line.

The Pats QB likely made Bill Belichick proud with his answer.

Mac Jones asked if he has the freedom to change calls at the line of scrimmage: "That's top secret." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 16, 2021

“That’s top secret,” Jones replied.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback looks comfortable in his new home in New England.

Even after a controversial play on Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, the first-year QB stood at the podium and kept it brief. Telling reporters, “I already addressed that.”

Mac Jones is fresh off the performance of his young career on Sunday. The Patriots moved to 6-4 after a 45-7 massacre of the Cleveland Browns.

Jones’ performance played a huge role in the blowout win. He finished a highly efficient 19-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Most games with 100+ Passer Rating, among first-round QBs from 2021 Draft: Mac Jones 5

Trevor Lawrence 0

Zach Wilson 0

Trey Lance 0

Justin Fields 0 *min. 20 pass attempts pic.twitter.com/ByAegP4vW5 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2021

Fellow rookie Rhamondre Stevenson helped out his QB by controlling the game on the ground with 100 yards and two TD’s on 20 carries.

New England couldn’t be happier with what they’ve gotten out of Mac Jones this season.

While his numbers don’t necessarily jump out at you, the rookie QB is playing point guard well and keeping the offense on track.

Jones’ next test is against an Atlanta Falcons team that just got rolled by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.