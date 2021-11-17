Mack Brown Denies Notable Rumor About Coaching Future

The Spun

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Tar Heels coach Mack Brown isn’t going anywhere.

On Wednesday, the legendary college football addressed rumors of his retirement. According to Brown, the rumors are “completely false” and he believes they were cooked up by an agent representing rival coaches.

“I’m 70 years old. People are going to use it every year,” Brown says.

The Athletic reported Brown was told by a someone close to him that a prominent agent has been promoting the rumor to “affect recruiting.”

“I was told by a friend of mine that a prominent agent has been telling people that I’m not going to be here next year in hopes that would affect recruiting because we’re recruiting so well,” the coach told Andy Staples.

Since returning to North Carolina in 2019, Mack Brown is 20-15.

Coming into the year, the Tar Heels cracked the top 10 in preseason polls. However, things for UNC went sideways early and the team currently sits at 5-5.

In spite of North Carolina’s 2021 struggles, Brown is said to have a great recruiting class headed to Chapel Hill.

As of right now, UNC has the highest-rated 2022 recruiting class in the ACC and 10th ranked class in the nation.

