Mack Brown Explains Why He's "Worried" About College Football

ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts on the sideline in the second half against the Temple Owls in the Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

UNC head coach Mack Brown has been coaching since the 1970s and has seen a lot of changes to the game in his 50 years in the game. But one impending change has Brown "worried" about the future of college football.

Speaking to the media this week, Brown expressed concern that college football is going to change to drastically as a result of the upcoming realignment. He believes that the changes won't be "well-thought through" and that the college game will become too much like the NFL.

“My fear is if we go to a two mega-conference situation and then your playoff becomes 16 teams, maybe, you’re the NFL,” Brown said. “And then college football around it has dropped.

“So I’m worried that we’re having some trickle-down effects that are really changing who we are in college football. That’s just not my style. I really like college football as it is, understanding it’s going to grow, understanding there’s got to be changes. But I’m afraid we’ve got too many changes that weren’t well-thought through, and therefore we’re seeing the consequences of some of those.”

The impending college football realignment will see Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC while USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. Other teams will step in to replace them in the Big 12 and PAC-12, and Notre Dame may join another conference down the road too.

Suffice it to say, the college football landscape is set to be changed forever.

Mack Brown has every right to be concerned that the changes won't be all good.