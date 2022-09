CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches his team warm up before their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Mack Brown had plenty to say to officials after a very questionable penalty call on fourth-and-goal that quickly resulted in six points for Notre Dame.

The normally calm 71-year-old showed some of his fire on the sideline, throwing his hat and laying into a group of referees.

Fans reacted to Brown's blow-up on social media.

A rare sighting down in Chapel Hill.