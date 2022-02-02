Mack Brown Lands New Deal With North Carolina

Back in 2019, chants of “Mack is Back” rang through the streets of Chapel Hill. Now, it appears Mack is here to stay.

On Wednesday, the University of North Carolina announced an extension agreement with head football coach Mack Brown. The one-year contract extension keeps the length of his deal at five years and extends through January, 2027.

We're excited to announce that UNC and @CoachMackBrown have agreed on a 1-year extension, keeping the length of his contract at 5 years! 🐏 🔗 https://t.co/nE5gZwxdM1#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/AfUzD6oWEl — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) February 2, 2022

According to reports from Andrea Adelson of ESPN, this new deal will see Brown’s salary jump to $5 million per year — up from $3.5 million on his previous contract.

“Since his return to Carolina, Mack has done an outstanding job building a positive culture and energizing our fan base,” Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham wrote in a statement. “Under his leadership, we will continue to win both on the field and in the classroom, and we are all excited about the future of our football program.”

Brown, 70, is now entering the fourth season of his second stint with the Tar Heels program. This contract extension news comes on the heels of a disappointing 2021 season for his UNC squad. As a preseason top-10 team with a Heisman-favorite QB, they notched a 6-7 record — Brown’s first losing season with North Carolina since his first two years with the program in 1988-89.

That being said, the future of Carolina football is bright under Brown’s leadership. Proving to be a mammoth on the recruiting trail, the veteran head coach has the Tar Heels poised with his best incoming class yet in 2022. With two five-star and eight four-star recruits, this year’s class ranks No. 1 in the ACC and No. 9 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels will look to bounce back with this incoming talent in 2022.