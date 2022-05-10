Mack Brown Sums Up The College Football Craziness

ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts on the sideline in the second half against the Temple Owls in the Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Veteran head coach Mack Brown has been around the game long enough to see it evolve through many stages. But the current college football landscape seems to be posing more issues than ever before.

During an appearance on 1010 XL with Matt Hayes on Tuesday, the North Carolina head coach addressed unique recruiting challenges brought by the new NIL era.

“We can give a player $100,000, but we can only call him once a week," Brown said.

The NCAA's new NIL rules completely changed the way players are recruited. That being said, many of the same pre-NIL recruiting regulations remain in place. After September 1 of a recruit's senior year of high school, coaches can only call them once per week.

While Brown acknowledges the challenges that the NIL era brings, it doesn't seem to be affecting the North Carolina program too much. The Tar Heels currently hold the No. 11 overall recruiting class in 2022 (per 247Sports) -- boasting two five-star and eight four-star recruits.

Brown certainly isn't the only prominent college football figure to call out the current state of the game. Regulations are almost certainly on the way as the NCAA receives backlash for its untamed NIL landscape.