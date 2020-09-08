Madden NFL 21 Announces New Update On Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster this season, but you can now play with the free agent quarterback in Madden.

EA Sports and its Madden NFL 21 video game announced on Tuesday that Kaepernick is being added to the latest edition of the game.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since 2016, but he remains interested in making a comeback.

“Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now,” EA Sports announced. “We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere.”

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. He began kneeling for the national anthem to protest racial inequalities and police brutality that season.

Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that there has been “zero” interest in Kaepernick as of late.

From the report:

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, a sense emerged that Colin Kaepernick was right all along, and that the process of moving forward would necessarily entail putting Kaepernick back in the NFL. The momentum was palpable, at least for a little while. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some “fake” interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt. There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick “in months.”

While Kaepernick remains out of the NFL, fans will at least be able to play with him in Madden NFL 21.

The 2020 NFL regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, when the Chiefs host the Texans.