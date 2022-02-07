The Spun

Madden NFL 22 Releases Official Super Bowl Prediction

Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals travel to Los Angeles five days before the Super Bowl. As the U.S. news agency AP reported on Tuesday, the surprise team of the playoffs plans to arrive in the West Coast metropolis on February 8 and prepare for the duel with the Los Angeles Rams on the grounds of the University of California (UCLA). Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22 has released its official prediction for Super Bowl LVI.

The highly-anticipated simulation ended in a 24-21 Bengals’ victory over the Rams. Joe Burrow takes home the Super Bowl MVP, per the prediction.

“Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) released its highly anticipated annual Super Bowl prediction simulated with EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 22. Led by young superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals win a hard-fought victory over the stacked LA Rams, 24-21, delivering the city of Cincinnati its first-ever Super Bowl title,” the video game franchise announced. “For his leadership and performance on the field, Burrow receives the coveted Super Bowl MVP title in only his second year in the league, making him the first quarterback to win the Heisman, College Football National Championship and Super Bowl. While the Rams come in as heavy favorites with a win-now strategy at their home stadium, the Bengals have momentum on their side.

“In the prediction, the Bengals enter halftime down 14-7, following touchdowns by Rams running back Sony Michel and red-hot wide receiver Cooper Kupp, with Ja’Marr Chase putting up the Bengals only touchdown. At the start of the second half, the Bengals lock up on defense with cornerback Eli Apple picking off Matthew Stafford and taking it to the house to tie the game. Joe Burrow takes the lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, but Los Angeles answers with an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown to level the game. In the final minutes, Burrow gets his team in field goal range creating another opportunity for Evan McPherson to step up and kick the winning field goal to secure a historic victory for the Bengals franchise.”

Well, there you have it. Madden 22 NFL is predicting a Bengals’ victory this Sunday.

There’s no doubt Cincinnati is a big underdog against a Rams team full of superstars playing at home. But doubting Joe Burrow would probably be a mistake.

