Magic Johnson Reacts To His 30-Year HIV Anniversary

Magic Johnson speaks with reporters at an event.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

It’s been 30 years since then-Los Angeles Lakers star Earvin “Magic” Johnson was diagnosed with HIV.

The stunning diagnosis shocked the sports world, with many fearing that they would soon be losing Johnson to the terrifying virus.

“You just sit there and say, what does this mean? Am I gonna die?'” he told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King.

Johnson has gone on to live quite a life since his diagnosis. He later returned to the NBA and has since pursued several notable business ventures, including sports ownership.

While Johnson remains HIV-undetectable to this day, he opened up about his anniversary on social media.

“God has really blessed me! Today marks 30 years living with HIV so the message resonated with me in such a tremendous way. I thank the Lord for keeping me, giving me strength, and guiding me for 62 years but especially the last 30,” he tweeted.

“Through it all I learned to trust in Jesus and I learned to trust in God!”

Stay healthy, Magic!

