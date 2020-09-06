Magic Johnson Had Brutally Honest Message For The Lakers

Former Lakers great Magic Johnson had a brutally honest reaction to the team’s Game 1 loss to Houston on Friday night.

The Lakers fell to the Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Los Angeles entered the series as a heavy favorite following the Round 1 victory over Portland.

However, the Rockets outplayed the Lakers in several major areas in Game 1, on way to a 112-97 victory.

Johnson reacted to the loss on Twitter.

“The Lakers had no energy, played slow, and were outplayed on both ends of the floor early in the game,” he wrote.

The Lakers had no energy, played slow, and were outplayed on both ends of the floor early in the game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

LeBron James said following the game that the Lakers are starting to get a feel for how the Rockets are going to play.

“I think it’s the speed,” James said of Houston’s style. “They play with a lot of speed both offensively and defensively. And you can watch it on film and you can see it on film; until you get out there and get a feel for it [you cannot comprehend it]. That’s what we did tonight. We got a feel for their speed, and we should be fully aware of that going into Game 2.”

The Lakers need to be much improved in Game 2.

Los Angeles and Houston are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The game will be televised on ABC.