Magic Johnson Has A Harsh Message For The Lakers

Magic Johnson at the NBA All-Star GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson kept it all the way real when talking about his beloved Lakers. Appearing on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” Saturday night, Magic took aim at fellow point guard Russell Westbrook.

“[Russell Westbrook] quit battling the press, take ownership and accountability,” Magic told the “Countdown” crew. “… I’m tired of excuses, it’s time to take ownership and say ‘I just been playing poorly.’”

Earlier in the day, Westbrook was reported as being “defiant” with the Lakers when it came to shifting roles on the team.

This season hasn’t even been close to what Lakers fans envisioned. LA is just 27-35, and on the outside looking in when it comes to the NBA’s playoff play-in.

Westbrook himself has struggled mightily. Though the Lakers coaching staff seemingly hasn’t done much to try to integrate him into the offense or play to his strengths.

On the season, the nine-time All-Star his lowest points per game since his second season in the NBA. Westbrook’s marks of 18.3 PPG, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists are some of his lowest numbers since his MVP year in 2016.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.