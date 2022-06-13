Magic Johnson Has Already Made His Pick For Finals MVP

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

The NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently knotted up at 2-2. But NBA legend Magic Johnson already knows who he's picking for Finals MVP.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Magic declared that Warriors guard Steph Curry deserves the award regardless of whether his team wins the Finals or not. He said that Curry's dominance through the first four games warrants him the Finals MVP.

"I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!"

Curry has averaged 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the NBA Finals. He's converted 50-percent of his field goals and 49-percent of his three-point attempts in the process.

But while Magic Johnson may be willing to give the MVP award to Steph Curry right now, there isn't much likelihood of it happening if Boston wins the Finals even if he averages 60 points a game.

The only time in NBA history that the losing team had a player win Finals MVP was the great Jerry West in 1969. West averaged 38 points a game as the Boston Celtics knocked off West's Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.

Right now the only way Steph Curry is getting his first NBA Finals MVP trophy is with continued dominance all the way to hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Who do you think will win the Finals MVP?