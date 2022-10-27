Magic Johnson Has Brutally Honest Message For Lakers Fans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Cookie Johnson and husband Magic Johnson pose at the opening night of "A Soldier's Play" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on January 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

It has not been a good start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

They've lost their first four games to open the season and haven't shot the ball well from the court.

Even Magic Johnson isn't happy with their start.

“I’m agonizing over the @Lakers play, the lack of shooting, and the 0-4 record,” Johnson tweeted. “If my Lakers don’t start shooting better, this could be a longgg season for us Laker fans.”

The Lakers fell to the Nuggets, 110-99 after they had a horrendous third quarter. They got outscored by a 32-17 margin before they couldn't make a comeback in the fourth.

They'll try and turn things around against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night before playing the Nuggets again on Sunday.

Tip-off for Friday night's game will be at 8 p.m. ET.