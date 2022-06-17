Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics.

His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.

Following the win, Steph was showered with praise by analysts, fans and every single one of his teammates. However, hearing from an NBA legend hits different.

On Friday morning, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a message for the Warriors point guard.

"Thank you @StephenCurry30 for entertaining us and putting on one of the best performances in NBA Finals history!!" Johnson said on Twitter.

"We all enjoyed watching you play my brother! Congratulations on your 4th NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP!"

Steph put on a show during the NBA Finals en route to winning his first NBA Finals MVP award. He led the Warriors in scoring and at times kept them in the game.

Congratulations to Steph and the Warriors on their win.