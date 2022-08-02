Magic Johnson Has Suggestion For Adam Silver: NBA World Reacts

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson is one of the many prominent basketball figures who believe the NBA should universally retire the No. 6 to honor the life of 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell.

"Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy!" Magic wrote on Twitter.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this suggestion from the all-time great point guard.

"I’m very pro retiring Bill Russell’s jersey league wide. He revolutionized the NBA and was one of the main contributors to the league’s success, he broke multiple racial barriers during his playing/coaching career, and most importantly he was a civil rights leader off the court," one fan wrote.

"Should’ve been done long ago," another said.

"Bron finna have to change that number again, "another added.

Russell, one of the most successful athletes of all time, passed away at 88 years old on Sunday.

Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement after his death:

"Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports. The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society. “Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. “For nearly 35 years since Bill completed his trailblazing career as the league’s first Black head coach, we were fortunate to see him at every major NBA event, including the NBA Finals, where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP. “I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.”

Do you think the NBA should retire No. 6?