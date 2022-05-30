Magic Johnson Joining Countdown Thursday: NBA Fans

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

ESPN's NBA Countdown will have a new member for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson will join the show to preview and provide analysis of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Magic will be joined by the usual analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.

Expect plenty of hot takes coming your way.

"I’ll be joining the 'NBA Countdown' on Thursday for the 1st NBA Finals game between the Warriors and Celtics," Magic wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at what fans are saying about the latest NBA Countdown addition:

"Magic I’m super excited, you always have the best takes!," a fan said.

"Them dudes can't carry it like the TNT crew. They can use a little Magic!! Lol," another fan commented.

"You going to explain to people how you chose Lonzo Friggen Ball over Jason Tatum when the latter idolized Kobe? Man I’d love to hear that one," one fan tweeted.

"Hopefully you bring better takes than you ones you tweet about here," a fan wrote.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is this Thursday on ABC.