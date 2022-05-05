Magic Johnson Joins Ownership Bid: NFL World Reacts

Magic Johnson is joining an ownership bid to purchase an NFL franchise. That franchise just so happens to be the Denver Broncos.

According to a report, Johnson has joined Josh Harris in a bid for the Denver Broncos.

Investing in sports franchises is nothing new for Magic.

He's already an investor in the Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and LAFC. He has yet to enter the NFL world, though. This could be his chance.

"Magic is already an investor in the Dodgers, LA Sparks, LAFC and esports organization aXiomatic. Also is on the board of Fanatics," Kurt Badenhausen wrote.

"This is good to see from @MagicJohnson. #Broncos," Josina Anderson said.

"The bidding continues! Could it be some 'Mile High Magic' or is this not the right fit for the Broncos?," Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan said.

"Worth noting that Magic is a partner alongside Todd Boehly in the @Dodgers and @LASparks. Boehly is also a Broncos bidder, but Magic is teaming up with Harris here," Eben Novy-Williams tweeted.

The Denver Broncos are expected to sell for around $4 billion. It would be the highest price ever paid for a sports team.

Johnson's inclusion in the bidding process adds an interesting new layer to it all.