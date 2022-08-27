Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On College Football Very Clear

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season officially kicked off earlier this afternoon with a full slate of games to come.

Arguably the biggest game of the day is coming down to the wire as the Nebraska Cornhuskers battle with the Northwestern Wildcats. During the fourth quarter of that game, NBA legend Magic Johnson made headlines.

He's feeling exactly like every other college football fan out there.

"I am so excited that College football starts today!!" he said.

Magic sent the tweet out at nearly 4:00 p.m. ET so it's clear he wasn't up too early ready for this afternoon's games.

Then again, he doesn't live on the east coast so perhaps he deserves some slack.

Welcome to college football fandom, Magic!