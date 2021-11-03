The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Magic Johnson Has Message For Michigan State After CFB Playoff Ranking Reveal

Magic Johnson cheers on the Spartans.SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Former Basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson claps in the second half of the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Oklahoma Sooners during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this evening, the College Football Playoff committee announced its first rankings list of the 2021 season.

Coming off an incredible comeback victory against the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines, the 8-0 Michigan State Spartans have made their way into the top-four with a No. 3 ranking.

Magic Johnson, one of the Spartans’ most famous graduates, took to Twitter to react to his school’s tremendous success on Tuesday evening.

While he’s clearly excited about the No. 3 ranking, the NBA Hall of Famer also noted Michigan State’s need to stay focused through the remainder of the season.

“The CFP rankings were just announced on ESPN and my MSU Spartans are number 3!! I’m really happy BUT @MSU_Football has to block out all of the fan fare and noise and concentrate on Purdue,” Johnson wrote.

Mel Tucker and the Spartans have some solid wins on the year, but non better than the one over their in-state rivals this past weekend. After this 37-33 victory, Michigan State jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in the AP poll.

Just as Magic suggested, the Spartans will need to stay focused heading into this weekend’s matchup with Purdue. With a win over then-No. 2 Iowa earlier this year, the Boilermakers have already established themselves as Big-Ten giant slayers this season.

After Purdue on Saturday, Michigan State will finish out its season with tough matchups against Maryland, No. 5 Ohio State and Penn State.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.