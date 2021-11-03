Magic Johnson Has Message For Michigan State After CFB Playoff Ranking Reveal

Earlier this evening, the College Football Playoff committee announced its first rankings list of the 2021 season.

Coming off an incredible comeback victory against the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines, the 8-0 Michigan State Spartans have made their way into the top-four with a No. 3 ranking.

Magic Johnson, one of the Spartans’ most famous graduates, took to Twitter to react to his school’s tremendous success on Tuesday evening.

While he’s clearly excited about the No. 3 ranking, the NBA Hall of Famer also noted Michigan State’s need to stay focused through the remainder of the season.

“The CFP rankings were just announced on ESPN and my MSU Spartans are number 3!! I’m really happy BUT @MSU_Football has to block out all of the fan fare and noise and concentrate on Purdue,” Johnson wrote.

Mel Tucker and the Spartans have some solid wins on the year, but non better than the one over their in-state rivals this past weekend. After this 37-33 victory, Michigan State jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in the AP poll.

Just as Magic suggested, the Spartans will need to stay focused heading into this weekend’s matchup with Purdue. With a win over then-No. 2 Iowa earlier this year, the Boilermakers have already established themselves as Big-Ten giant slayers this season.

After Purdue on Saturday, Michigan State will finish out its season with tough matchups against Maryland, No. 5 Ohio State and Penn State.