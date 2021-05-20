Magic Johnson Reacts To Epic Lakers vs. Warriors Game

The final first-round game of the inaugural NBA Play-In Tournament came through with an instant classic.

In a back-and-fourth matchup between NBA superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James, the No. 7 seed Lakers and the No. 8 seed Warriors battled it out on Thursday night.

With the game tied at 100 apiece and under a minute to play, LeBron drilled a 34-foot jumper over Steph as the shot clock expired — giving the Lakers their final 103-100 winning score. As the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game, LA will now go on to play the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round.

After the game, Los Angeles legend and former Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson had some words to say about the incredible matchup.

What. a. game!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2021

While his was no doubt happy with the LA win, Magic acknowledged that his former team didn’t play up to their full potential.

It took LeBron's unbelievable 3-point shot to beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors tonight 103-100!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2021

The @Lakers didn't look sharp tonight. We have to play better if we're going to beat the Phoenix Suns. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2021

Though the Warriors took the loss last night, they continued to show their stuff as a potential sleeper team in this year’s postseason. With Curry performing at a peak career level, the MVP candidate could have his Golden State squad primed for an unexpected run.

The superstar PG continued his outstanding play last night, logging 37 points on 66.7 shooting from behind the arc.

I saw my MVP choice Steph Curry put on a show tonight scoring 37 points against the Lakers…but I know Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić will probably take home the title because of his consistent play and Denver's 3rd place standing. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2021

With last night’s loss, the Warriors will take on the No. 9 seed Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday for a chance to play the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the first round.