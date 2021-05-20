Magic Johnson Reacts To Epic Lakers vs. Warriors Game

The Spun

A closeup of Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson addressing the media.EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The final first-round game of the inaugural NBA Play-In Tournament came through with an instant classic.

In a back-and-fourth matchup between NBA superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James, the No. 7 seed Lakers and the No. 8 seed Warriors battled it out on Thursday night.

With the game tied at 100 apiece and under a minute to play, LeBron drilled a 34-foot jumper over Steph as the shot clock expired — giving the Lakers their final 103-100 winning score. As the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game, LA will now go on to play the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round.

After the game, Los Angeles legend and former Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson had some words to say about the incredible matchup.

While his was no doubt happy with the LA win, Magic acknowledged that his former team didn’t play up to their full potential.

Though the Warriors took the loss last night, they continued to show their stuff as a potential sleeper team in this year’s postseason. With Curry performing at a peak career level, the MVP candidate could have his Golden State squad primed for an unexpected run.

The superstar PG continued his outstanding play last night, logging 37 points on 66.7 shooting from behind the arc.

With last night’s loss, the Warriors will take on the No. 9 seed Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday for a chance to play the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the first round.


