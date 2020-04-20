The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Magic Johnson Reacts To ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary

A closeup of Magic Johnson addressing the media.EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

It kind of felt like normal in the sports world on Sunday night, if only for a couple of hours.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, debuted on Sunday evening.

The TV ratings won’t be out for a little bit, but it sure felt like the entire sports world was tuned in to ESPN to watch Parts 1 and 2.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson was among those watching. He took to Twitter following the conclusion of the second episode.

“Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the (GOAT) of basketball!” he tweeted.

“For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there.”

The first two episodes did not disappoint.

ESPN will air Parts 3 and 4 next Sunday night, starting at 9 p.m. E.T.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.