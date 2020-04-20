Magic Johnson Reacts To ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary

It kind of felt like normal in the sports world on Sunday night, if only for a couple of hours.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, debuted on Sunday evening.

The TV ratings won’t be out for a little bit, but it sure felt like the entire sports world was tuned in to ESPN to watch Parts 1 and 2.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson was among those watching. He took to Twitter following the conclusion of the second episode.

“Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the (GOAT) of basketball!” he tweeted.

“For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there.”

Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

The first two episodes did not disappoint.

ESPN will air Parts 3 and 4 next Sunday night, starting at 9 p.m. E.T.